HARRISONVILLE, Mo. —Two men are now facing gambling and drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a Harrisonville gas station.

Tuesday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Everyday (Conoco) gas station at the corner of Commercial Street and Independence Street.

There authorities located five electronic gambling machines and took the store owner and an employee into custody.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 54-year-old Kamran Kahn, of Lee’s Summit, with first-degree promoting gambling.

According to a probably cause statement, Kahn, who owns the gas station, paid out $20 in “winnings” to an undercover deputy using one of the gambling machines. Kahn then proceeded to show the investigator a $1,700 winning receipt that had been paid out earlier that day.

While executing the search warrant deputies found multiple payout receipts and a total of $8,739 from the gambling machine and a separate “till” bag.

Authorities also arrested and charged Richard W. Hayes, 47, of Harrisonville, with possession of a controlled substance.

Throughout the investigation, deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and paraphernalia from seven different vehicles that stopped at the Everyday Gas Station or the Harrisonville Inn and Suites before being stopped by law enforcement.

According to a probably cause statement, Hayes told authorities he sold methamphetamine, pills and marijuana at the Everyday Gas Station.

As of Friday morning, Kahn had been released on bond. Hayes remains in custody at the Cass County Jail.