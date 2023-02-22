KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans get ready to lace up your running shoes.

The date for the 10th annual GEHA Field 5K at Arrowhead is now on the calendar.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Organizers say the run provides runners with an experience that no other race offers.

The 5K will take runners and walkers through the parking lots around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium. Then everyone runs through the Arrowhead concourse and onto the Chiefs field.

There will be a post-race celebration on the field with a festival atmosphere with special guests, including KC Wolf, the Rumble and Chiefs Cheerleaders.

Early-bird registration is open through Friday, March 31. Season Ticket Members can register for $35, and the general public can sign up for $40.

Standard registration runs from Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 30 and is $40 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and $45 for the public.

Beginning Monday, May 1, registration will be $45 and $50.

All registered participants will receive a 2023 GEHA Field at Arrowhead 5K t-shirt and bib, a 14-day All-Access Pass to Chiefs Fit, plus other perks.

The race will also have a virtual option for fans living out of town and those who want to run their own route.