Georgia to certify vote, Biden remains ahead by a small margin

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated the secretary of state’s office already certified the recount results, based off of an erroneous statement from the office. A follow-up statement said the office has not yet certified, but it plans to do so today.

ATLANTA — Georgia is set to certify the results of the General Election today, which would confirm a narrow victory for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Georgia Secretary of State’ Office announced the intent to certify on Nov. 20 after the conclusion of a hand count of 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law. The margin of victory remains less than 0.5%.

“In certifying the results, the Secretary of State will affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state candidate. Further, the Secretary of State will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county,” according to the announcement.

President Donald Trump will then have a window of two business days to request a recount. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the voting system, said.

A statement from the Trump Campaigns senior legal advisor, Jenna Ellis, said the state should not certify its results. It claimed that Georgia recounted “illegal” ballots.

“We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount, which includes signature matching. We intend to pursue all legal options to ensure that only legal ballots are counted,” Ellis said in the statement.

See the results of the vote count and its certification on the secretary of state’s website.