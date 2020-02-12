Gerber launches 10th annual search for next “Spokesbaby”

NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber is going gaga in their 10th-annual search to find the new “Spokesbaby” for the company in 2020.

The grand prize winner will not only be the new face of the company for a year, but the family will also win $25,000.

Photo Search launched in 2010, inspired by the numerous pictures of babies that people sent in to the company over the years. The updated entry process now allows you to share video and include stories about your family.

“We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us,” Gerber president and CEO Bill Partyka said in a statement.

The contest is running from Feb. 5 to Feb. 21. Parents can submit photos and videos of their little one, here, but the child can not be older than 4.

At the time of this story, Gerber’s website already reported more than 1,800 submissions from the state of Missouri alone. Kansas had fewer submissions at just more than 600.