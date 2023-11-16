KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rehearsals are underway for a Kansas City holiday season tradition, the Nutcracker Ballet.

On Wednesday, they took FOX4 behind the scenes to where all the costumes are stored.

In a production like Nutcracker, the dancers with the Kansas City Ballet will wear hundreds of different costumes, and each one is sewn to that person’s body type.

They also go through dozens of shoes, many of which are painted differently for each scene.

Back in 2015, the Kansas City Ballet spent a lot of money to get all new costumes and completely reimagine the show. Devon Carney, the KC Ballet Artistic Director, said it takes a lot of work to take care of them.

“These costumes all have to be built for a show, and it takes a lot of maintenance, which our wardrobe department does each and every year to take care of these costumes to make sure they still look fresh and new every time we go out there, and it still looks like an incredibly brand new production,” Carney said.

The Nutcracker opens at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on December 1.

Here are some of the details for this year’s production:

Running Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.

At The Kauffman Center of Performing Arts

Tickets range from $34 to $144

Go to kcballet.org to learn more about this year’s production.