Get a game day experience at KC Power & Light District Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will take the field on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. And because of the pandemic, Arrowhead stadium will be at 22% capacity.

For fans who won’t be able to cheer on the chiefs at Arrowhead, you can still get that game day experience at KC Live in the Power & Light District.

KC Live is hosting a game day experience in their block-long, two level outdoor space, with tables socially distanced.

Back in July, KC Live hosted a royals watch game, so Thursday night will look very similar with lots of space between tables and people safely spaced out.

“We’ve taken a lot of safety precautions here because the health and safety of our guests and team members is at the highest priority to us always,” Rachel Waller, Director of Marketing at Power & Light District, said. “We’ve installed a lot of extra hand sanitizers throughout the KC Live block and inside the restaurants, we’ve added signs and decals everywhere to remind people to social distance and to wear their masks.”

They’ve also added plexiglass between the bartenders and the guests.

You’ll watch the chiefs home opener on the second biggest screen in Kansas City, the largest screen is at arrowhead.

There will be ballpark style food and drinks, and admission is free!

Doors open two hours before game time, you can purchase and reserve tables beforehand.