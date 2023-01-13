NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you ready for it? A Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar is now open in North Kansas City.

“Just Another Pop-Up to Burn” is a T-Swift tribute bar, hosted by Vignettes Bar on Armour Road.

The bar features drinks like “Beer Drops on my Guitar” and “Snow on the Beach.”

Co-owner Maggie Boone said they were inspired to do a tribute bar after watching T-Swift’s music videos.

“We decided to go with a T-Swizzle theme because she’s so fun and we are huge fans of her music and when we were watching some of the music videos that she does, we were just like, ‘that would be amazing to pull in and make into a real-life experience.'”

The bar also features tribute singers, karaoke, trivia and music bingo, depending on which day of the week you go.

Guests under 21 are allowed to visit Sunday through Thursday, but it’s 21 and over on Friday and Saturday.

There is a $5 reservation fee per person, but walk-ins are also welcome. You can find tickets here.

Just like that old cardigan, though, this pop-up won’t be around forever. “Just Another Pop-Up to Burn” closes for good Feb. 18.