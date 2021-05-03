Get hired: Immediate job openings at companies across Kansas City metro

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re job hunting, or looking for a better position, May 4 could be the day. Companies are looking to fill open jobs and they need employees now.

These are just some of the national hiring events taking place on National Hiring Day. You’ll find information on how to apply under each listing. We’ll continue to update the list as we hear about other opportunities.

ARBY’S

Restaurant chain Arby’s says it needs to hire dozens of workers right here in Kansas City. The company is looking to fill all positions, from cooks to full-time management.

If you are interested, head to any Kansas City Arby’s location between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 4 for an interview. Hiring will happen on the spot.

GREAT WOLF LODGE

Maybe you’re ready to dive into work at Great Wolf Lodge. The company is hosting a job fair and hopes to hire more than 70 new employees. Open positions include housekeeping, food and beverage, lifeguards and others.

The job fair takes place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 4 at Great Wolf Lodge’s location at The Legends. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “Great Wolf Event” to 25000.

LOWE’S

The national home improvement chain is hiring 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at locations across the country. That includes 345 employees right here in the Kansas City metro.

Candidates, who are at least 18 years old, can apply in-person at any Lowe’s store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4. You do not need an appointment or a reservation.

More information on the hiring fair can be found on Lowe’s website.

