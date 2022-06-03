KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the price of gas and groceries across the Kansas City area and nation many are having to cut back on things they might usually purchase such as a fishing license.

For those in Kansas this weekend and haven’t had a chance to purchase a state fishing permit, you’re in luck.

The first full weekend in June is traditionally free fishing weekend in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks.

A fishing license is not needed June 5-6, but those fishing must follow all other regulations, such as length, creel limits and equipment requirements. Beyond those dates, anglers can purchase a Kansas fishing license.

Free fishing days for Missouri will take place the next weekend on June 11-12, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Like in Kansas, aside from not needing permits on those two days, other fishing regulations in Missouri remain in effect during those two days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas.

Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.