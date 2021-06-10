Get hooked with Free Fishing Days this weekend in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last weekend free fishing took place across the Sunflower State, now people in the Show-Me State can get hooked on fishing through Free Fishing Days this weekend, June 12 and 13.

During Free Fishing Days, the Missouri Department of Conservation says anyone may fish in Missouri without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Free Fishing Days is an annual event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas.

Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

