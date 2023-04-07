A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Young Lawyer’s Section of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association is partnering with FOX4 to support their Ask-A-Lawyer hotline.

Attorneys will be available to take your calls free of charge this week.

Each day on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, Ask-A-Lawyer Phone lines will be open from 5-8 p.m.

The public service is offered in celebration of National Law Day, May 1, a day designed to raise public awareness and recognize the importance of law. President Dwight Eisenhower first declared the day in 1958.

Some of the most common topics discussed during this event involve will and trust questions, child custody arrangements, and landlord/tenant concerns.

Please have your questions ready and call 816-994-3933 to get answers when phone lines are open.

You can search for a lawyer by going on the KC lawyer finder website.