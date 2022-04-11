KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Young Lawyer’s Section of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association is partnering up with FOX4 where attorneys will be available to take your calls free of charge this week.

Ask-A-Lawyer Phone lines will be open Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The public service is offered in celebration of National Law Day, May 1st, a day designed to raise public awareness and recognize the importance of law. President Dwight Eisenhower first declared the day in 1958.

Some of the most common topics discussed during this event involve will and trust questions, child custody arrangements, and landlord/tenant concerns.

Please have your questions ready and call (816) 994-3933 to get answers.

You can search for a lawyer by going on the KC lawyer finder website.

No continuing attorney-client relationship is established by calling this number and speaking with a KCMBA Ask-A-Lawyer volunteer attorney, or if a KCMBA Ask-A-Lawyer volunteer attorney returns your call.

The exact nature of your legal situation will depend on many facts not known to us at this time. You should understand that the advice and information given in calling this number or receiving a call back is a public service and is general advice and that your own situation may vary.

You may wish to consult your lawyer or another lawyer instead of us if you would like further advice beyond that which may be given in these phone calls.