KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC announced it will relax capacity restrictions on all buses, micro transit and freedom paratransit options.

Beginning Monday, May 31, 2021, riders will be able to sit anywhere on buses, and board by the front or rear bus door.

The KC Streetcar has already discontinued distancing requirements.

Riders need to continue following safety measures, including wearing face masks on the streetcar and other RideKC vehicles.

Fares remain suspended on all buses across the metro.

