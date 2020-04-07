Get paid to watch Disney+ while you’re in quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all Disney+ fans!

Reviews.org wants to pay you to do what you’re likely already doing to pass the time–watch all of your favorite shows.

“Yep, it’s that easy,” their website said.

“The world feels like a wild place right now, so we at Reviews.org want to make yours a little better,” the company said.

The 10 people they ‘hire’ will receive a $200 gift card and year subscription to Disney+.

The job posting lists the following requirements:

Relax. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours. Fill out the winner’s survey. Watch a Disney movie. Spend your $200 on whatever you want.

“Pretty easy, right? We recommend cozying up on the couch and ordering some food from a local restaurant (no-contact delivery, please) with that $200 you’ve got,” the website said.

To apply for the dream job, all you have to do is send an email to giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, and your name and favorite Disney movie in your email message.

They’re accepting ‘applications’ until Friday, April 10.