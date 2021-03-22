‘Get Tested’ — Johnson County’s message for anyone who traveled for spring break

OLATHE, Kan. — People are traveling again, ready to leave the restrictions of the pandemic behind. After seeing reports from Florida and other areas where large crowds of people gathered, the Johnson County Health Department has a message for you.

Get tested for COVID-19, even if you aren’t experiencing symptoms.

“If you’ve been traveling and as you come back, it’s really important to keep track of your symptoms that you may develop,” Dr. Joseph LeMaster, Local Health Officer with the Johnson County government, said. “Consider coming to get tested at our free testing sites.”

Johnson County Local Health Officer Joseph LeMaster, M.D. discusses the importance of getting tested after returning from travel and tracking any symptoms you develop. pic.twitter.com/hnmTGE6Y1K — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) March 22, 2021

Testing remains widely available, and is available for anyone. LeMaster warns of increasing cases of a coronavirus variant that is being seen in other parts of the U.S. and around the world. He says we need to do what we can to prevent it from surging here in the metro.

Testing takes place Mondays and Thursdays at the Johnson County Health Department. You can also get tested at metro hospitals and pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens. Appointments can be made online or though those stores’ apps.

“Please continue to follow the county, the existing county orders that are in place,” LeMaster said.

Those orders in Johnson and surrounding metro counties are:

Wear a mask or other face covering

Wash your hands often

Social distance at least six feet

The criteria is slightly different for people who’ve been vaccinated, but at this time, LeMaster said it’s in everyone’s interest to follow the county orders in social settings.