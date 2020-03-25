‘Get us home’: Local family among many stranded in Honduras after country locked down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Gum and about a dozen of his family members had been looking forward to this vacation getaway to Honduras for months.

Now, they’re panicked over when they'll ever be able to get back.

“For the first three or four, five days it was great,” Gum told FOX4. “And then the world went mad, and everything went locked down in Honduras. They’re under martial law.”

Gum and his party arrived in Honduras on March 11, a few days before the coronavirus pandemic ramped into full crisis mode.

After moving to martial law, Honduras closed its borders on March 15. It means Gum and many other Americans on the resort island of Roatan have no idea when they can get home.

“A lot of my friends on Facebook are like, ‘Oh you’re trapped in paradise, such a horrible thing,'" he said. "Well, you know what? You’re in the United States, and we’re in a third world country, and I would rather be home.”

On Tuesday, Gum said he had secured a private charter plane ticket for $2,000 to Miami. But he’s not sure about the rest of his large vacation group. And he’s not banking on any plane reservations, at least not yet.

“As long as I’m on American soil, I’m going kiss the ground as soon as I get there. And I’ll figure that next step out later," he said.

A spokesperson from American Airlines said because Honduras closed the borders on March 15, there’s not a lot that can be done.