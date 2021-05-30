Get vaccinated or tested for chance to drive 2 laps around Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Next weekend, Kansas Speedway is hosting the Race to End COVID-19 event where people can get a free COVID-19 test or vaccine and enjoy an exclusive opportunity to drive two laps around the speedway.

Kansas Speedway said track laps are available on a first come, first served basis.

The event will take place Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Track lap participants must have a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name and proof of vehicle insurance. Those 16 to 17 years old with a valid driver’s license must have a parent or legal guardian present to sign a minor release form.

Motorcycles, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles may not be used for track rides.

Vaccine and testing is open to all ages 12 and older.

The speedway said it encourages people to print, fill out and bring along the vaccine registration form to help save time. SEE MORE HERE

No preregistration will be needed; testing registration will be performed onsite.

