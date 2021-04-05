Get your legal questions answered for free through ‘Ask-A-Lawyer’ phone lines this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys will be available to take your calls free of charge this week as part of the partnership between FOX4 News and the Young Lawyer’s Section of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association.

This is a public service being offered in celebration of National Law Day, May 1st, a day designated to raise public awareness and recognize the importance of law in our society, as first declared in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Ask-A-Lawyer Phone lines will be open Monday through Thursday (April 5-8) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (816) 994-3933 during those hours to ask a lawyer legal questions you have. Some of the most common topics involve will and trust questions, child custody arrangements, and landlord/tenant concerns.

You can also search for a lawyer by checking out kclawyerfinder.com, KCMBA’s new searchable online directory of KCMBA members in good standing, searchable by location and practice area.

Please note:

No continuing attorney-client relationship is established by calling this number and speaking with a KCMBA Ask-A-Lawyer volunteer attorney, or if a KCMBA Ask-A-Lawyer volunteer attorney returns your call. The exact nature of your legal situation will depend on many facts not known to us at this time. You should understand that the advice and information given in calling this number or receiving a call back is a public service and is general advice and that your own situation may vary. You may wish to consult your lawyer or another lawyer instead of us if you would like further advice beyond that which may be given in these phone calls.