Giant torch in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium brought to life by Overland Park tech firm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For many Chiefs fans, Raiders week brings the team’s most hated, heated rival into focus. It is no mystery that these teams do not like each other. However, Dimensional Innovations in Overland Park has mixed feelings.

Dimensional Innovations is a technology firm that creates entertainment and educational experiences for companies across the country.

They have created installments for more than a dozen NFL teams, including the Chiefs.

Several years ago they were hired by the Raiders to create a 93-foot-tall torch in honor of the late coach Al Davis.

They used a massive 3D printer to create pieces of the torch that were later assembled. When it was finished it stood nine-stories tall.

Justin Woods, the practice director, at Dimensional Innovations says there was only one way to complete the world record statue.

“Really the only way to get it done was our approach which was 3-D printing the largest structure ever done.“ Justin Wood, practice director at Dimensional Innovations, said.

Woods says because they have worked for the Raiders sometimes, they root for them as well.

“My 7-year-old son, we were watching a Chiefs-Raiders game on TV and he said, ‘Dad, who are we rooting for?'” he said.

PR strategist Weston Owen says although they will always be a part of Chiefs Kingdom, they have made room in their hearts for the Raiders.

“I mean, you know it’s ‘Red Friday’ today, so there’s a lot of Chiefs gear going on, but you know I think it’s something where we realize that when we work with these teams, we’ve become a part of their family as well,” Owen said.

They have been proudly operating in the Kansas City area for 23 years and counting.