Giant tree crashes through Kansas City home, landing next to sleeping man’s head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is lucky to be alive today after a giant tree crashed through his ceiling and landed in his bed as he slept.

“Right through the roof, into my bedroom and onto my bed,” John, the owner of the home, said.

He said the branch missed his head by less than a couple feet.

FOX4’s weather team reported a fast line of thunderstorms that moved through Kansas City at about 7 a.m. on July 9. The front produced strong gusts that resulted in some wind damage.

John also said the fire department told him the tree was likely struck by lightning. Part of the split trunk had visible scorch marks.

“There’s a lot of cosmetic done to the ceilings upstairs and two branches going through the ceilings,” he said.

John’s neighbor, Emily, reported minor damage. She said the two had often talked about how much they enjoyed living under the tree, which provided shade for both homes.

“The canopy is probably multiple times our size of our house, and we’ve loved living near it, but you always know living close to trees, you know, something could happen,” Emily said.

John said his girlfriend and her child were also in the house when the tree fell. Miraculously, no one was injured.