Gifts needed for abused and neglected children

MISSION, Kan. — Christmas gifts are being collected for children in the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. The agency is extending the spirit of the season to abused and neglected kids.

CASA says only half of the children needing gifts have had their wish lists adopted so far this season.

Gifts dropped off Friday will make a difference in helping ensure every child served by CASA in Johnson and Wyandotte counties receives something for the holidays.

Gifts are needed for all age groups, but especially for teenagers, as the holidays can be a difficult time for kids in this program.

“We are also doing a family store at our holiday party,” said Natalie Julien, President of CASA in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. “We want to give each of our kids an opportunity to pick a gift for an important adult in their life. Whether that’s their foster parent or their CASA advocate, we want to include them in that holiday spirit.”

Children who have been removed from their homes for their own safety often fear Santa won’t find them when they’re in a strange new place, and this helps make sure that doesn’t happen.

CASA will also accept donations of cash or dropped off gifts until December 9. Donations also can be made through CASA’s website: