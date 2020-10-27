Teenage girl dies days after getting hit by pickup truck while biking in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A girl who was struck by a pickup truck while biking has died, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police reported on October 18 that the 15-year-old was biking south across U.S. 24 on Noland Road just after midnight. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup, who was traveling east on the highway, hit the girl in the intersection.

She was taken to the hospital with significant injuries and was reported in critical condition immediately after the crash.

Police stated today that the girl died on Friday, Oct. 23. Her name is being withheld.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were not reported to have injuries.

Witnesses told police that the bicyclist was crossing the intersection while she had a red traffic light.