Give a gift from the heart and help a child with a donation for the Love Fund's 'Love-A-Thon'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Valentine’s Day, The Love Fund for Children is holding a “Love-A-Thon” to raise money that will help children across the metro with unmet needs. The list is long, and the Love Fund works directly with youth service professionals such as case managers, therapists, counselors and medical care providers to help kids in need.

Here’s a breakdown of how your donation directly helps a child who needs it:

$30 – Personal hygiene items

$50 – A backpack & school supplies

$75 – A dental check up

$125– Clothes for school

$175 – A bed of their own

$200 – An eye exam & glasses

$250 – A crib & bedding

$500 – Medical supplies

$14 a month will fulfill the average child’s need this year!

About the Love Fund:

The organization was founded in 1981 thanks to a news story run by FOX4’s own Cynthia Smith. In its beginning, the Love Fund was started with an envelope of $1,200 and FOX4 viewers’ support. In 39 years the Love Fund has helped over 100,000 children.

The Love Fund annually serves 5,000 children through year-round programming. All funds are raised through individual, corporate, and foundation gifts. The Love Fund meets the needs of each child recognizing that each request is unique. Only new items are given through the Love Fund to increase the self-esteem and dignity of each child.

The average Love Fund case is $150, and items that are most frequently requested are: clothing, shoes, beds, hygiene products, and school supplies. Other items provided include medical devices, dental assistance, tutoring, counseling, eye glasses, specialty summer camp scholarships, and therapeutic equipment.

Assistance requests are just one way in which the Love Fund helps. Each year, it also hosts numerous programming events for kids in the community including: Thanksgiving dinner, Shop with the Love Fund, School Supply drive, and the only teen focused giving initiative Sack it for Santa.

In 2019, the Love-A-Thon raised over $10,000 for the kids!