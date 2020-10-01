Glacé Artisan Ice Cream, founded by KC chocolatier Christopher Elbow, set to close after 10 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A South Plaza ice cream shop is set to close after a decade in business.

Glacé Artisan Ice Cream will close for good on Oct. 4.

The owners said in a Facebook post that COVID-19 and a rent increase were deciding factors in closing the popular ice cream shop.

“2020 has definitely been a year to remember. Covid-19 has brought numerous challenges to small businesses such as ours. Coupled with the termination of our lease next month-along with a considerable rent increase, we have decided it’s the right time for a change,” the post reads.

Glacé was founded by Kansas City chocolate maker Christopher Elbow and featured unique flavors such as cinnamon espresso and rum raisin.

Fairway Creamery, a Christopher Elbow concept which serves ice cream and donuts, will stay open.

Glacé Artisan Ice Cream will be open Thursday until 9 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.