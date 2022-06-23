GLADSTONE, Mo. — The city of Gladstone broke ground on a project that will renovate and expand the police department’s headquarters.

A survey determined citizens thought the department needed to be updated. To do that, it needed more room.

The project will create a state of the art property and evidence room in addition to offices. It will also include a 911 communications center that will house dispatchers for the Liberty Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re incredibly excited. This is a big thing for the city of Gladstone, for the Gladstone Police Department At a time when law enforcement faces some difficult times for the community to support this with a 1/2 cent sales tax to fund this,” Chief Fred Harris, Gladstone Police, said. “We’re ending up with an incredible building, state of the art facility that we are excited to move into.”

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

