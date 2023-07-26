Note: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Gladstone, Missouri husband and wife are sentenced in federal court for producing and distributing pornographic images of two child victims.

On Wednesday, Joshua Paul Goodspeed, 47, and Jennifer Goodspeed, 38, were sentenced in separate appearances..

Joshua Goodspeed was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison without parole. Jennifer Goodspeed was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison without parole, according to the Department of Justice.

The court also ordered Jennifer Goodspeed to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of 12 victims, or $3,000 to each victim if paid within 30 days of the sentencing hearing.

The Goodspeeds will be required to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout their life, according to the DOJ.

On March 9, Joshua Goodspeed pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet, and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet.

Jennifer Goodspeed pleaded guilty the same day to one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

Joshua Goodspeed admitted he used two child victims to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2011, to March 12, 2012. He also admitted that he attempted to distribute child pornography on Nov. 17, 2020, and that he received child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012.

Jennifer Goodspeed admitted that she attempted to distribute an image of child pornography over the internet on Feb. 29, 2012.

Joshua Goodspeed pleaded guilty without a plea agreement.

According to Jennifer Goodspeed’s plea agreement, an FBI undercover investigation identified a social media file-sharing platform, which was knowingly accessing, importing, and maintaining video files that depicted the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture, and abuse of a toddler. Joshua Goodspeed was linked to an account on this social media site.

On June 16, 2012, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Goodspeeds’ residence. Federal agents seized Joshua Goodspeed’s iPhone, laptop and one computer hard drive, and interviewed both suspects.

According to the plea agreement, Joshua and Jennifer Goodspeed admitted they took nude photos of two child victims.

Jennifer Goodspeed told investigators she sometimes sent some of the photos to her husband via cell phone or email while he was traveling.

Forensic examiners found hundreds of images of child pornography on the devices seized by agents, including photos of the two child victims that were produced by the Goodspeeds.