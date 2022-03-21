GLADSTONE, Mo. — Employees say they were forced to the ground and guns were held to their heads during an armed robbery Saturday morning at a Gladstone jewelry store.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects they say stole numerous items of jewelry from Gladstone Jewelers. Officers say they were in a white GMC Yukon with front end damage.

“They instantly brandished guns and trapped us, trapped her (Jen Braden) in the office, trapped me in the back room, put a gun to the back of my head and hers, and forced us down on the ground,” owner Terry Anthony said.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I was crying, and I just asked the guy that was in my office, ‘Please don’t hurt anybody here,’” employee Jen Braden said. “And he just kept telling me to, ‘Shut up.’ He didn’t want to shoot me.”

Police say one of the men was in a gray hoodie and the other was in black.

Suspects

“I thought about my husband, and my kids and my grandkids,” Braden said. “And it could’ve been over right at that point.”

Anthony says the men left when another employee was able to sneak out the back door to get help. Thankfully, no one was physically hurt.

“This could’ve been so much worse,” Braden said. “It could’ve been horrible.”

Braden, Anthony’s long-time friend and employee, says she loves it there. She knows many customers by name, but says after this, she won’t be coming back to work.

Anthony says he was held to the ground at gunpoint under a crucifix in the store.

“After we closed shop, I went to church and thanked God I was alive,” Anthony said. “Having a gun to the back of your head is something you’ll never forget, and it’s something nobody should ever have to go through.”

