Gladstone man indicted by federal grand jury for producing, distributing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 45-year-old Gladstone man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography.

Joshua Paul Goodspeed was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury. Tuesday’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Goodspeed on June 21, 2021.

The indictment charges Goodspeed with one count of producing child pornography, which involved two child victims, and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

According to court documents, FBI agents identified Goodspeed during an investigation of a secure file sharing platform, identified as “Cloud A.”

Goodspeed allegedly was among users of the platform who accessed, imported, or maintained video files from a series that depicts the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture, and abuse of a toddler.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Goodspeed’s residence on June 16. Investigators found hundreds of files of child pornography on Goodspeed’s iPhone, laptop, and external hard drive, including some photos of child victims allegedly taken by Goodspeed.

Goodspeed’s file-sharing application account contained more than 1,000 videos of child pornography.