GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old girl.

Police say Mary A. Marrow was last seen in the area of 61st and N. Broadway.

She is described as standing between 5’3 and 5’4 and weighs between 120-130 pounds. She has dark blonde hair with blue highlights, shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 816-436-3550.