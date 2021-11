GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department and Fire Department are currently investigating a fire in London Towers Apartments.

At around 7:15 p.m., the fire department was dispatched out to the apartment building for a fire.

As of now the cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Detectives are on the scene.

There was a body found during the search. There is no information at this time regarding the victim.

This is a developing story.