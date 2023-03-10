Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The aunt of a missing Kansas City teenager confirms the body recovered in Gladstone Friday morning matches the description of her nephew.

Jayden Robker, 13, was last seen in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Gladstone police say they are waiting to make a formal identification before releasing the victim’s identity. They do not expect that to happen Friday.

Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals located the body in a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours in an area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway Friday morning. The investigation is continuing Friday afternoon.

They’ve blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

The scene is about a mile from where 13-yearold Jayden Robker disappeared.

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.