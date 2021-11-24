Gladstone police looking for man who robbed Commerce Bank over the weekend

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Commerce Bank on Saturday, November 20.

According to police, the suspect is described as a 50-year-old Asian male with light brown skin.

The robbery took place just before noon at the 6334 N Antioch Road location.

The man was wearing jeans, a dark blue coat, a red Kansas City hat, black shoes, blue latex gloves and a face covering.

Police say he was seen leaving the area in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Parker at 816-423-4029 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.