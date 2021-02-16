Gladstone Police say Silver Alert still active for 84-year-old woman with Dementia, last seen on Friday

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department says Tuesday an Endangered Silver Alert is still in effect for a missing 84-year-old woman who is in the early stages of Dementia.

Police said Dorothy M. Parker was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 2641 NE 74th Street in Gladstone.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle is described as a maroon 2013 Honda Accord bearing Missouri, D0TB0B last seen unknown direction of travel.

Police said she has a history of getting lost while driving .

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call 911 or Gladstone Police at 816-436-3550.