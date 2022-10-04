GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle into a home.

The crash happened in the 200 block of NW 59th Terrace and caused extensive damage to the home and the vehicle.

Courtesy of the Gladstone Police Department

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Also, to the responsible party, items were retrieved from the vehicle that may possess trace evidence of your identity. Gladstone MO Police

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call the police department dispatch at 816-436-3550.

