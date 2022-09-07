GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Lexus Mathena-Merrell was last seen on Monday near N.E. 58th Terrace and N. Park Avenue in Gladstone.

She was wearing a red hoodie with white letters saying “Cave Rescue” and black Nike sweatpants.

According to police, she was with an 18-year-old man who is described as 5-foot-10 with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who sees either of these teens is asked to call Gladstone police at 816-436-3550.

