GLADSTONE, Mo. — One man was seriously injured after a shooting in Gladstone Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of N. Oak Trafficway regarding the sound of shots.

Upon arrival, they located a 30-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is a Kansas City resident.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, but officers have identified a person of interest. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.