Gladstone Walmart opening COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Picture of a sign indicating the drive-thru testing site. Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Picture of helper providing the test to a driver. Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Picture of a woman driver reading and taking the coronavirus test in her car. Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Picture of the used test drop-off bucket. Photo courtesy of Walmart.

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Walmart has announced that their Supercenter store at 7207 N M1 Highway will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Friday, April 24.

The site will be available to anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms. It’s also available for all health care workers and first responders, regardless of if they show symptoms.

See the process for the drive-thru testing in the photo gallery above.

This comes a month and 10 days after President Donald Trump said he was working with private sector companies including Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS to develop drive-through testing facilities across the country. He made the announcement during a news conference, where he declared a national emergency.

The Supercenter has already reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. People 60 years old and over can shop during their senior shopping hour, which runs one hour before the store opens.