Watch Now
FOX4 News at Noon

Gladstone Walmart opening COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • testing-site-signage
    Picture of a sign indicating the drive-thru testing site. Photo courtesy of Walmart.
  • Picture of worker giving coronavirus test
    Picture of helper providing the test to a driver. Photo courtesy of Walmart.
  • Picture of woman in car taking coronavirus test
    Picture of a woman driver reading and taking the coronavirus test in her car. Photo courtesy of Walmart.
  • Picture of driver dropping test in bucket
    Picture of the used test drop-off bucket. Photo courtesy of Walmart.

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Walmart has announced that their Supercenter store at 7207 N M1 Highway will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Friday, April 24.

The site will be available to anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms. It’s also available for all health care workers and first responders, regardless of if they show symptoms.

See the process for the drive-thru testing in the photo gallery above.

This comes a month and 10 days after President Donald Trump said he was working with private sector companies including Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS to develop drive-through testing facilities across the country. He made the announcement during a news conference, where he declared a national emergency.

The Supercenter has already reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. People 60 years old and over can shop during their senior shopping hour, which runs one hour before the store opens.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News