KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven-time Grammy Award winning artist will be performing in Kansas City next month as part of her tour.

Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” will hold her concert at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

The Atlanta, Georgia native is a music icon and has two #1 Billboard Hot 100 singles with “Midnight Night Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends are,” which features Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick.

She also has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to go along with countless other accolades.

