Glamping company expands, offering luxury camping experience in Kansas City’s Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can now get the full glamping experience without ever leaving Kansas City.

Suite Tea held a ribbon cutting and opened its site at Camp Lake of Woods in Swope Park Thursday morning. Reservations opened for the 6 glamping suites that sleep up to 26 guests. The tents include beds, air conditioning and generators.

The tents are located near GoApe Zipline and Adventure Park, Swope Memorial Golf Course, The Kansas City Zoo and Starlight Theatre.

The glamping site will be open through the end of October.

Suite Tea also has a glamping village at Watkins “C” Ranch in Kansas City, Kansas.