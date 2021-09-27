Glass recycling coming to curbs, could expand depending on popularity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ripple Glass is making it easier than ever to recycle glass. The company announced Monday that it is launching a curbside glass recycling pick-up program.

Until now people have needed to take glass to one of dozens of purple bins that have been placed throughout the Midwest.

Ripple Glass said glass recycling rates in Kansas City jumped from 3% to 20% over the past decade, but have stayed flat for several years.

“It’s time to divert even more glass from the trash and to do that, we need to further expand our glass collection programs,” Mike Patterson, Ripple Glass President, said. “We want to make glass recycling more convenient than ever and that now includes collecting glass from the curb.”

The curbside recycling pilot program will first be offered in Roeland Park. Ripple Glass said it is working to determine if there is enough interest to offer the program across the metro.

The company said it will always offer drop off containers, even if the curbside recycling program is implemented in additional cities.