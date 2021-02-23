Glimpse of what Kansas City’s new $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge will look like

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation revealed what the new Buck O’Neil Bridge will look like.

Massman-Clarkson of Kansas City will be responsible for designing and building the new bridge that carries U.S. 169 over the Missouri River. The project is expected to cost $220 million.

Contractors released these renderings of the design for the bridge on Tuesday.

This is what the bridge is expected to look like at night.

MoDOT plans to schedule public input meetings in the coming months to discuss the impact the new bridge will have to the area.

An environmental study, which was completed in late 2019, found there could be impact to historic buildings, public parks, businesses and other things in the area around the bridge.

Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in the fall and be completed by late fall of 2024.

The current Broadway Bridge is more than 60 years old and is used by nearly 50,000 drivers daily.