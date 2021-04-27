Glowing city celebration planned at WWI Museum and Memorial for Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city skyline will be glowing Memorial Day weekend and you’re invited to the celebration.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial plans to host it’s first Hot Air Balloon Glow. The event will take place on the north and southeast lawns of the landmark on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Balloons will be grounded, but inflated, and glowing against the night sky.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with live music and food trucks. The Great Air Balloon Glow will begin around 8:30 p.m. and last for 90 minutes.

The event is free, unless you buy food from the trucks, and you are welcome to gather with friends on the grounds.

The WWI Museum and Memorial said The Great Air Balloon Glow fits with its message because balloons were used in WWI to collect information high above the front lines.