KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines now has your wanderlust covered all year long.

The budget airline is now offering a Fall and Winter All-You-Can-Fly pass. It is good for flights from Sept. 2 through Feb. 29, 2024.

The pass is on sale for $299 per person, while supplies last.

It works just like the airline’s popular Spring and Summer All-You-Can-Fly pass.

The pass is good for an unlimited number of flights to domestic and international cities. Frontier says seats are limited and monthly blackout dates apply.

That includes flights from KCI International Airport to destinations like Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Cancun.

Passholders can currently book travel from Sept. 5 through Nov. 15, but seats must be booked by June 13.

Frontier says it will confirm bookings the day before flights for domestic travel, and starting 10 days before flights for international trips.

The pass does not include luggage or seat selection. Taxes, fees and other charges are extra. Travel using the Go Wild! Pass does not earn miles or status.

The pass automatically renews every year unless the pass holder cancels.