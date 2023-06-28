KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Port KC finds an environmentally friendly way to clear brush and weeds near a popular trail just down the road from the new KC Current Stadium.

Four-legged friends are working to keep Riverfront Heritage Trail clean.

“This was all green, just a few days ago,” Port KC Assistant General Council Megan Elder said. “Everything at their eye level has already been cleared out.”

Forty goats and 15 sheep have been tapped to help clear weeds taking over nature areas along the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

Elder said the animals were dropped off Saturday.

“They don’t discriminate, they’ll eat all the green,” Elder said. “And it just kind of clears the path and makes it easier for us to see back there and cleaner for the pedestrians that travel this path.”

Elder said Port KC owns the land, noting people and dogs walk by hourly.

She said they’re working with Goats on the Go to remove the unwanted vegetation in a natural, environmentally friendly way.

“This is a better way to do it because you’re not using harsh chemicals,” Elder said. “You’re not using heavy machinery.”

Over the next several weeks, sheep and goats will graze with a purpose along the nearly three-acre area between BarK and the Town of Kansas Bridge.

Elder said they worked with a Downtown and River Market CID Representative to get an ordinance approved in KCMO to have livestock here.

The amount of green it costs to clear this brush is $3,000. The CID, Goats on the Go and Port KC said they’re sharing the charge.

On Saturday, they’re having a meet and greet at the Riverfront Heritage Trail, between BarK and The Town of Kansas Bridge.

Goats on the Go will also bring baby goats that you’ll be able to interact with.