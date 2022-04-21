KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City father is sharing his story of being shot six times and left for dead.

Derrian Henderson was shot near E. 29th Street and Gillham Road while riding a Spin scooter.

He was headed to visit a friend living in downtown Kansas City, October 4.

“They said we need you to get off this scooter because we are saving it for our friend. I knew that he was lying because I had a receipt. I couldn’t get on the scooter if it was like that,” Henderson said.

“I called my friend, the guy I was going to see initially. I said, I got two dudes following me. I think they trying to jump me. He asked me where I’m at, send me your location. I’m on the way, but it was already too late. I was already on the ground,” he said.

He was shot once in his shoulder, multiple times in his stomach, forearm, and leg. He’s undergone countless surgeries to correct injuries.

“I’m stuck with the damages. I’m not OK. All I remember saying is, I don’t want to die. I got two kids,” said Henderson. “I thought this is it. The scariest moment in my entire life.”

Henderson said he remembers two drivers who pulled over, held his head up and called 911. He didn’t wake up until three days later.

“They almost took that chance of being a father away from me. I was in really good shape. My body not going to be the same no more. Lucky for me, God had me. God had me, I should have been dead on that street right then and there,” Henderson said. “Six bullets. Six. I should not have lived. I should not have lived that night.”

Henderson is one of hundreds shot in Kansas City yearly, who survive.

Henderson said even though he has never been in a fight or even held a gun, he was not immune to the violence.

“Every time I close my eyes. I see everything that night. It plays back,” said Henderson.

As of this week, 124 people have survived shootings, according to KCPD. In 2021, that number totaled 500.

“For people going through what I’m going through, I salute them. I support them, this is not easy for an individual to carry,” Henderson said.

Henderson is continuing to heal, hoping he’s done with corrective surgeries.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office tells FOX4, there are charges against two suspects.

This situation was captured on surveillance video of a nearby business.

The video helped identify and track two suspects who were found with blood on their shirts.

While they were originally taken into custody, they were released with no charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Brandon Ralls faces one count of robbery, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and there counts of armed criminal action, while Diamond L. Lee faces robbery and armed criminal action.

