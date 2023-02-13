Godsmack will be joined by special guest I Prevail for a concert at Azura Amphitheater on Wednesday, May 10.

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. —Boston rock band Godsmack has announced a new tour that includes a stop in the Kansas City metro.

Fans can use the code AZURA to order tickets during a pre-sale event starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. General ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Godsmack’s latest album “Lighting Up the Sky” is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 24