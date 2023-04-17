KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than 24 hours, more than $1 million has been raised for a teen who was hospitalized after being shot by a Northland homeowner.

As of Monday morning, more than $1.2 million had been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to support 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

Kansas City police say just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, Yarl was picking up his younger siblings at a home on N.E. 115th Terrace, when he mistakenly went to a house on N.E. 115th Street.

When Yarl arrived at the home, the homeowner shot him. Police would not confirm to FOX4 how many times or where Yarl was shot, but said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That night, the homeowner was taken into police custody for questioning. He was then released pending further investigation.

Nearly 1,000 people marched through the Northland Sunday in support of the injured teen.

As of Monday, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said his office has not yet received a criminal referral from the Kansas City Police Department to present charges for this case.