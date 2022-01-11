GoFundMe created for young father killed in crash Saturday to support newborn baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As friends and family remember the life of 18-year-old Cayden M. S. Johnson, a GoFundMe account was created to help to support his newborn daughter.

Johnson welcomed a newborn baby girl just weeks before the crash.

Police said Landon M. Gregori, 17, of Lee’s Summit was driving at a high-rate of speed leading up to the crash at 155th Street and North Madison Street. Gregory also died in the crash.

“Our heartbreak is magnified as Cayden had just welcomed his first child, the most precious little girl, into the world less than one month ago,” Johnson’s parents wrote on the fundraiser page. “His perfect little Ellianna was born six weeks early, and Cayden was over the moon in love.”

“We are so grateful that a heart monitor allowed Ellie to come home after her NICU stay, allowing Cayden to enjoy some priceless memories with his baby girl before he was taken from her far too soon.”

The family is asking for help with burial, and the rest will go to Johnson’s daughter’s needs and towards college funds.

So far, the family has raised more than $11,700 in donations.

If you would like to support and donate, click here.