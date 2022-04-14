KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of the teenage boy killed at Northeast Middle School is thanking donors for their donations and support.

An update on the family’s GoFundMe page on behalf of Manuel Guzman’s family reads:

On behalf of the immediate family of Manuel, we would like to graciously thank each and every donation made thus far!! Beyond anything we ever anticipated and will forever be grateful to you all for the help and kind words! Manuel Guzman GoFundMe

Guzman, 14, was stabbed and killed during an altercation with another student inside the school bathroom, officials said.

Another teenage boy suspected of stabbing Guzman is in custody and is facing first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the Jackson County Juvenile Court.

Kansas City Public School canceled a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, and Northeast Middle School parents have raised questions about school security.

“Are we really protecting our babies?” one mother said outside Northeast Middle School.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed the $25,555 goal for funeral expenses.