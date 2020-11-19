Gojo Japanese Steakhouse in Westport permanently closing following impact of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime restaurant in Westport will be closing their doors permanently following the impacts of COVID-19.

Gojo Japanese Steakhouse made the announcement late Thursday morning saying that with the pandemic it’s too difficult for the restaurant to keep its doors open.

However, the restaurant that has been in Westport for over 40 years announced their sauce recipes including their famous Yellow Sauce, Teriyaki and Miso Ginger dressing will soon be available to local Kansas City grocery stores and online for nationwide shipping.

“We wanted to take the time to thank you all for your patience and understanding,” the restaurant said Thursday. “Our 40-year legacy starts and ends with our customers. We are so grateful for your continued support and loyalty for the last four decades and hopefully for several more to come. While we are sad that we can no longer serve you meals, we are honored to have celebrated your birthdays, proms, anniversaries, promotions and more. We hope our legacy will continue on in your home through our sauces as you continue to celebrate one another through a good meal and great experiences.”

